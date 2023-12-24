Where to watch ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ in the UK

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the animated film is a collaboration between Illumination (Despicable Me), Nintendo and Universal Pictures.

Chris Pratt voices the iconic plumber, alongside Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

After it was released in cinemas in April, the film has become the second highest-grossing movie of the year, taking over $1.3billion at the global box office behind Barbie’s $1.4billion.

Where to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the UK

At the time of writing (December 21), the film is available to buy or rent on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Sky.

Is a sequel in the works?

While a sequel has yet to be officially announced, it is practically inevitable due to the film’s success.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, Pratt teased that news of a sequel had been delayed due to the Hollywood strikes. “We’re in the midst of this writers’ strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons,” he said.

“I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it’ll be time to start talking about what’s next for that.”

The Hollywood writers’ strike came to an end in September, while the actors’ strike concluded in November.

Nintendo’s next confirmed movie project, however, is an adaptation of The Legend Of Zelda from director Wes Ball (The Maze Runner).