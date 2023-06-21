Where was ‘Asteroid City’ filmed?

Asteroid City from director Wes Anderson boasts another impressive ensemble cast.

Set during a junior stargazer convention in 1950s America, the film stars a mix of new and frequent collaborators from Anderson’s past works, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Edward Norton.

The comedy-drama had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, where it competed for the Palme d’Or prize. It was later released in cinemas on June 23.

Where was Asteroid City shot?

Despite being set in western America, Asteroid City was filmed between two small towns outside of Madrid, Spain. “Asteroid City itself is in a farm field about halfway between the little town of Chinchón and the next town over, Colmenar de Oreja,” production designer Adam Stockhausen told Conde Nast Traveller.

Speaking about what drew them to the area, producer Jeremy Dawson said: “We needed the big sky feeling that you get in the American West. We wanted good weather, for big bright blue skies to contrast the earth. We also had some beautiful shots getting into magic hour and into dusk, as the sky darkens, that would just take your breath away.”

He added: “We love shooting in Europe. Wes likes shooting in Europe, it really works for us. And there’s a long history of shooting the American West in Spain.”

In a four-star review of Asteroid City, NME wrote: “The Anderson faithful will certainly be rewarded by a lush-looking film and a cast so big, there hasn’t even been time to mention Margot Robbie, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, and Jeff Goldblum. Suffice it to say, Anderson has swelled the ranks of his rep company even more.

“Best of all, Jason Schwartzman – now on his seventh Anderson movie – gets a juicy role for his favourite director. Seeing the two of them together again feels like perfect harmony.”