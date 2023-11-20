‘White Mischief’ star Joss Ackland has died, aged 95

Veteran British stage and screen actor Joss Ackland has died at the age of 95, his family has confirmed.

Ackland’s family shared a statement with Deadline Hollywood, telling the publication: “With his distinctive voice and commanding presence, Ackland brought a unique intensity and gravitas to his role. He will be remembered as one of Britain’s most talented and beloved actors.”

While a cause of death was not shared, the actor’s rep Paul Pearson told Variety that Joss Ackland – born Sidney Edmond Jocelyn Ackland in North Kensington, London, in 1928 – died “peacefully”. Pearson said: “Joss was a long term client and great friend who remained lucid, erudite and mischievous to the very end, he died peacefully with his family this morning (November 19)”.

He appeared in films such as White Mischief, Lethal Weapon 2, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, The Hunt For Red October, an on TV in Shadowlands, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and more.

On stage, Joss Ackland has appeared alongside Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith and Tom Courtenay among others. He was also cast as Argentinian president Perón in the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical ‘Evita’ alongside Elaine Paige. The actor received a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to drama in 2000.

Joss Ackland earned two BAFTA nominations – one for Best Actor for the TV movie First And Last, and the other for Supporting Actor for White Mischief. Ackland’s final role came in 2014’s Decline Of An Empire.