Whitney Houston’s ex-husband Bobby Brown says ‘The Bodyguard’ remake is bad idea

Whitney Houston‘s ex-husband Bobby Brown has said the upcoming remake of The Bodyguard is a bad idea.

Following the news that a remake of the hit 1992 film starring the late singer was in the works courtesy of Warner Bros, Brown was asked for his opinion by TMZ.

While leaving LAX airport yesterday (September 19), Brown simply replied “Yeah” when the cameramen asked if he thought the forthcoming remake was a bad idea.

The new film is reportedly set to be written by playwright Matthew López – best known for his 2018 play The Inheritance. It will mark López’s first screenplay for film, having previously written exclusively for the stage.

No official cast announcements have been made at the time of writing, although Variety has reported the involvement of Lawrence Kasdan, who both wrote and co-produced the original film. Kasdan will join The Bodyguard remake in a co-producer role, joined by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds will also serve as the remake’s executive producer.

The Bodyguard starred Whitney Houston in her acting debut alongside Kevin Costner – although the film was originally written with Steve McQueen and Diana Ross in mind.

The film becane the second highest-grossing film of 1992, and the soundtrack won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, as well as Oscar nominations for Best Original Song for ‘I Have Nothing’ and ‘Run To You’.

A biopic about Whitney Houston, authorised by her own estate, is reportedly due for release in 2022. The singer is set to be played by British actress Naomi Ackie.