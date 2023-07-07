Who is Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson?

Darius Jackson has faced criticism after making negative comments about his partner Keke Palmer’s outfit while she was at a concert.

In response to a clip posted on Wednesday (July 5) showing Usher serenading Palmer during his recent show in Las Vegas, Jackson tweeted: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer is yet to comment on the matter, but she did post photos of her outfit on Instagram following the concert. “I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta down, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer.”

Who is Darius Jackson?

Jackson has worked as a fitness instructor at Inspire Fitness Studio. He’s also believed to be pursuing a career in the entertainment business as a writer and actor.

He’s perhaps best known as the brother of actor Sarunas J. Jackson, who starred in HBO series Insecure as Alejandro ‘Dro’ Peña.

Jackson has been dating Palmer since 2021 after they met during a party for Insecure. Palmer starred in the fifth and final season of the show, and was later introduced to her co-star Sarunas’ younger brother. The pair went public with their relationship in August 2021, where Jackson praised Palmer on her birthday in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are,” the post read (via People). “I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

Palmer later spoke about Jackson during a Bustle profile interview in March 2022. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” she said. “So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

The Nope actor revealed she was pregnant with Jackson’s baby while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 2022. Palmer and Jackson later welcomed son Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton Jackson in late February 2023, and shared photos on Instagram.