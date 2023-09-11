Who is the richest actress in the world?

The richest actress on the planet is believed to be worth $8billion (£6.4billion).

While you might expect the most famous actors to be the most financially lucrative, it’s not always the case – with other business ventures or creative endeavours often boosting an individual’s worth beyond household names like Tom Hanks or Jennifer Aniston.

There’s also various metrics to measure someone’s wealth, between being self-made or the parameters of defining “net worth” – which often encompasses finances, assets, stakes in companies, real estate and other factors.

Who is the richest actress?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jami Gertz is technically the richest actress in the world right now (September 2023) with a net worth of $8billion.

Gertz is best known for her early career in the 1980s, starring in films Crossroads, The Lost Boys, Less Than Zero and TV series Square Pegs. More recently, she’s had small roles in Modern Family and This Is Us.

Her wealth, however, is largely due to her marriage to billionaire businessman Tony Ressler, with the pair being part-owners of NBA team Atlanta Hawks.

Others on the list include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who have a combined net worth of $500million, and Jennifer Lopez with $400million.

Who is the wealthiest self-made actress?

In a list of ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women’ published on Forbes in 2023, Reese Witherspoon was named the richest self-made actress, with a net worth of $440million. She placed 59th overall on the list, but she was the highest ranked actor behind other notable stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Taylor Swift.

Witherspoon’s worth is said to have been bumped due to the 2021 sale of her production company Hello Sunshine in a deal valued at $900million. The actor still owns 18 per cent of the company’s shares.

Witherspoon is best known for starring in films like Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama, Walk The Line, Wild and HBO series Big Little Lies.