David Corenswet has been cast as Clark Kent aka Superman in Superman: Legacy.

The actor will star opposite Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) in the upcoming film, which will launch DC’s new movie universe.

James Gunn, who was appointed co-CEO of DC Studios last year, will write and direct Superman: Legacy. When it was announced, Gunn described the film as being about the character’s heritage.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

Who is the new Superman?

David Corenswet is perhaps best known for starring in Netflix shows The Politician and Hollywood, created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story). Most recently, he played the Projectionist opposite Mia Goth in 2022 slasher film Pearl, a prequel to director Ti West’s horror film X.

His other credits include the Netflix film Look Both Ways and the HBO miniseries We Own This City, where he plays veteran police investigator David McDougall.

Corenswet will next be seen in Apple TV+ series Lady In The Lake, alongside Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Mikey Madison and Dylan Arnold. The series is expected to be released later this year.

Aside from Superman: Legacy, the actor was recently cast in upcoming disaster film Twisters, which is described as a “new chapter” of the 1996 film Twister. The film is set for release in July of next year.

What else do we know about Superman: Legacy?

Rachel Brosnahan will play Lois Lane opposite Corenswet’s Superman, with further cast members yet to be announced.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Corenswet and Brosnahan were selected from six actors who had screen tests earlier this month (June 17). Others in contention were Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for Superman, while Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor were also in the running for Lois.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.