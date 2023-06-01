Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has finally arrived in cinemas, with critics and fans alike heaping praise on the animated sequel.

Initial reviews have suggested that it’s even better than 2018’s Into The Spider-Verse, which drew major plaudits for its unique animation style and heartfelt storyline.

Picking up from the events of the first film, this follow-up sees Miles Morales and Gwen Stacey catapulted across the Multiverse, where they encounter a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

An official synopsis reads: “But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Who plays Spider-Man in Across The Spider-Verse?

Shameik Moore reprises his voice role as Miles Morales for this sequel. Fans may have seen the actor in the 2015 crime-comedy Dope. He also appeared alongside Sylvester Stallone in 2022’s Samaritan.

Other returning cast members for Across The Spider-Verse include Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker), Brian Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis), Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099), and Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales).

Newcomers to the cast include Issa Rae as the pregnant Spider-Woman, Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, and Daniel Kaluuya as British punk rocker Spider-Punk. Rachel Dratch, Greta Lee and Jorma Taccone also lend their voices.

The sequel is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. The score was composed by the returning Daniel Pemberton.

This is the first of two planned sequels to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, with a third film titled Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse scheduled to be released in March 2024.