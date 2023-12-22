Who voices Jimmy in ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire’?

Inspired by Star Wars and the works of Akira Kurosawa, Rebel Moon has ambitions to become the next big sci-fi blockbuster.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the space epic follows Kora (Sofia Boutella) who battles to defend her village against the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein).

Other cast members include Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman and Jena Malone.

The film is split into two parts, with the second titled Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver scheduled to arrive in April 2024.

Who voices Jimmy in Rebel Moon?

Jimmy is voiced by Anthony Hopkins and performed by Dustin Ceithamer in the film. The robot, who is recruited by Kora, is the last member of a race of mechanical knights that served under the fallen king.

Speaking to NME about casting Hopkins, Snyder said: “I mean, I was like, ‘Who can I get to be Jimmy? Patrick Stewart? Gabriel Byrne? Something like that?’ And then they were like, ‘What about Hopkins?’ I was like, ‘What about him?’ Like, that’s not a cool thing to say: What about Hopkins? Yes, of course Hopkins! And so we went and asked him and he was like, ‘Sure. Sounds cool.’ It was as simple as that.”

Is there an extended cut of the film?

Extended versions for both parts of Rebel Moon are set to be released in 2024. Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum site, Snyder teased what to expect from the R-rated director’s cut.

“The director’s cut is close to an hour of extra content, so i think it’s a legitimate extended universe version,” Snyder said. “You really get to see a lot. It’s just more painted-in all the way. The director’s [cut] is a settle-in deep dive, which I have notoriously done throughout my career.

“I don’t know how I got into this director’s cut thing, but what I will say about it is that, for me, the director’s cuts have always been something I had to figth for in the past and nobody wanted it. It was this bastard child that I was always trying to put together because they felt like there was a deeper version.”

He added: “And with Netflix, we shot scenes just for the director’s cut. So in that way, it’s really a revelation because it gives that second kick at the can for big fans, like a real discovery that they would not [otherwise] get.”

Snyder previously released a director’s cut for 2017’s Justice League in 2021 following an intense fan campaign.