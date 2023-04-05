Who voices Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie boasts an impressive voice cast of Hollywood actors.

Directed by Aaron Horvarth and Michael Jelenic, the animated film is a collaboration between Nintendo, Universal Pictures and Illumination (Despicable Me, The Secret Life Of Pets).

It’s the second adaptation of the Mushroom Kingdom on the big screen, following the 1993 live-action interpretation starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo.

Who is in the voice cast of The Super Mario Bros Movie?

Chris Pratt voices Mario, who is originally voiced by Charles Martinet in the games. Pratt is best known for roles in Guardians Of The Galaxy, Jurassic World, The Lego Movie and sitcom Parks And Recreation.

Other cast members include Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) as Peach, Jack Black (School Of Rock) as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as Toad, Seth Rogen (Knocked Up) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Wednesday) as Cranky Kong and Kevin Michael Richardson (Mortal Kombat) as Kamek.

Is there a trailer?

Illumination debuted the first trailer last year – check it out above.

The film’s screenplay is written by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2, Minions: The Rise Of Gru), with Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri serving as producers.

In a two-star review, NME wrote: “It’s faithful enough to tempt existing fans to the cinema, but too perfunctory to be pored over. Is the Mario movie super? To paraphrase one of the title character’s catchphrases, it’s-a mediocre.”