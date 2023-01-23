Who has won the most Oscars?

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is seen as the most prestigious award show in the film industry.

While viewing figures have dwindled in recent years, the Oscars can still claim to be the most revered bash within the awards season calendar. A large part of that is its long-running history, with the 2023 ceremony set to mark its 95th edition.

As a celebration of the best films over their respective year, each edition is a time capsule of the conversations around the season’s contenders – with some decisions aging better than some.

What films have won the most Oscars?

Three films are tied for the top spot with 11 Academy Awards each. In 1959, religious epic Ben-Hur won 11 of its 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for William Wyler.

James Cameron’s Titanic matched the record in 1997, winning 11 awards from a total of 14 nominations. It was last matched by 2003’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, which won all 11 awards it was nominated for.

Which actors have won the most Oscars?

Katharine Hepburn tops the bill with four acting awards in total, all for Best Actress. She won the prizes for films Morning Glory (1934), Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1968), The Lion In Winter (1969) and On Golden Pond (1982).

As for male actors, Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Walter Brennan are all tied with three Oscar wins each.

Nicholson won Best Actor for One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest (1976) and As Good As It Gets (1998), while picking up a Best Supporting Actor award for Terms Of Endearment (1984).

Day-Lewis won Best Actor for My Left Foot (1990), There Will Be Blood (2008) and Lincoln (2013). Brennan, meanwhile, won three awards for Best Supporting Actor in Come And Get It (1936), Kentucky (1938) and The Westerner (1940).

Who has the most Oscar wins out of everyone?

The individual who has been awarded the most Oscars ever is Walt Disney, who won 22 awards from a total of 59 nominations. He received four non-competitive awards from the Academy on top of this, which means he was awarded 26 awards in total.