Whoopi Goldberg walks off talkshow during heated discussion

Whoopi Goldberg walked off the set of ABC’s The View during a heated discussion about selfies yesterday (July 18).

The actor was moderating the roundtable for the show’s ‘Hot Topics’ discussion, during which the panel was discussing Miranda Lambert pausing a recent concert to scold an audience member for taking selfies during her show.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said that she was “going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets” (via Entertainment Weekly), to which the Sister Act star replied: “You know what? Stay home.”

“If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.”

After Hostin insisted that she likes to keep memories of concerts on her phone, Goldberg got up from her seat and said: “Turn on the television, girl.”

As the Oscar-winning actor walked towards the audience and was asked by Hostin where she was going, she replied: “I’m leaving y’all!”

Approaching an audience member, Goldberg added: “I want to take a picture with this marvellous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie. Just me and you.” She added: “Will you push that button? We’ll be right back.”

Phones at concerts, for selfies or otherwise, have been a contentious issue in the music world recently.

Bebe Rexha recently asked fans to not throw phones at her as she made her return to the stage after being in the face by a mobile device. It was later revealed that she was seen by a medic and given stitches above her eye.

Pop stars have since warned their fans to not throw things at them on stage, including Latto and Adele.

Earlier this month, Drake then became the latest artist to have an object thrown at them after he was hit by a phone during his recent Chicago gig. Billie Eilish also weighed in on the trend of fans throwing objects at artists onstage – labelling it as “infuriating”.

Last month, Bad Bunny reflected on the moment he threw a fan’s phone after they attempted to take a selfie with him in the street.