Now, that would be wicked

It looks like Ariana Grande is under consideration for a role in an upcoming movie adaptation of the Wicked musical.

Stephen Schwartz, composer of the Broadway classic, recently told Gay Times that they’d “be fools” not to “seriously consider” the pop star for a role in the upcoming film.

“The Wicked movie is not quite far enough along yet for us to really be talking about specific casting, but obviously everyone is very aware of the presence in the world of Ariana Grande and her extraordinary talent,” he said.

“We’d be fools for her not to be being seriously considered,” Schwartz added.

However, the composer took pains to emphasise that he’s not the only person with a say in the Wicked casting: “Stephen Daldry is our director and he will have a lot to say about the casting, as will Universal and the studio. But, as I say, let’s just say that all of us are very aware of Ariana Grande.”

Last year, the pop star showed her immense love for the witches of Oz by performing a cover of the Elphaba number ‘The Wizard And I’ during NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween special. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Grande gushed about the opportunity, saying she felt “grateful to have been a part of something so special”.

The singer later posted a photo of herself with Idina Menzel, who played Elphaba on Broadway, with the caption: “if y’all told me ab any of this fifteen years ago ……………………… bye. 🖤”

Universal Pictures announced early this year that the Wicked movie will arrive Christmas 2021. The film will be helmed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close) and produced by Marc Platt (La La Land, Into The Woods).