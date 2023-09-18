Wild bear loose in Disney World causes multiple rides to close

A wild bear sighting within Disney World in Orlando, Florida caused multiple rides to close on Monday (September 18).

In a statement to Orlando news outlet Fox 35, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) confirmed a black bear had been reported in a tree at the theme park’s Magic Kingdom.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear reported in a tree on Walt Disney World property at the Magic Kingdom,” the FWC statement read. “Biologists within the FWC’s Bear Management Program, as well as FWC Law Enforcement officers, are on scene.”

Advertisement

The bear is said to have prompted the closure of at least 10 attractions inside the Frontierland, Adventureland and Liberty Square areas shortly after 11am ET (4pm BST). These included Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Jungle Cruise, Pirates Of The Caribbean and Haunted Mansion.

Many of these closed attractions, however, were said to have been reopened by 1pm ET (6pm BST), according to the My Disney Experience app.

A statement from Disney read: “We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park.”

A squirrel recently caused a stir at the theme park when it interrupted the Magic Kingdom’s Carousel of Progress attraction (via Entertainment Weekly).

Earlier this year, Nazi protestors gathered outside Disney World in Florida, with one sign featuring an image of Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.