Will Ferrell cast in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ alongside Margot Robbie

Will Ferrell has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Barbie film, according to reports.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Barbie will star Margot Robbie in the titular role opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell has been cast as the CEO of a toy company “that may or not be” Mattel. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps.

Other announced cast members include Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera, although their roles are unknown.

The film’s script is co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story). Robbie also serves as a producer alongside David Heyman and Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner.

Barbie is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2023.

Ferrell’s last feature film appearance was in 2020’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, which he also wrote and produced.

His next film will be Christmas-themed musical Spirited, which is a modern retelling of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. The Apple TV+ film stars Ryan Reynolds as Ebeneezer Scrooge, alongside Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani and Patrick Page.

Ferrell will also star in upcoming animated comedy film Strays from director Josh Greenbaum about a team of abandoned dogs, set to be released in 2023.