Will Ferrell is launching his own podcast

The star is linking up with iHeartMedia again after starting 'The Ron Burgundy Podcast' with the company

Will Ferrell is launching his own new podcast in conjunction with iHeartMedia, it has been revealed.

The Anchorman star previously worked with the network on The Ron Burgundy Podcast, reviving his classic character from the film.

Now, Ferrell and iHeartMedia have launched new company Big Money Players Network, which is set to release 10 comedy podcasts over the next two years, beginning in 2020.

All the podcasts will be executive produced by Ferrell, and will come in both scripted and unscripted forms across the 10 episodes.

“Will Ferrell is one of the greatest comedians of our lifetime, and the unique synergy between Will and iHeartMedia will continue to lead us in accomplishing even more great audio content together,” iHeartRadio’s Conal Byrne said in a statement.

Ferrell expanded: ”The iHeartPodcast Network has been such a pleasure to work with. I love hanging out in the offices and I’ve only been yelled at once for using someone’s computer, which I shouldn’t have done.”

