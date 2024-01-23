NewsFilm News

Will Ferrell praised for support of trans community in viral clip

Ferrell was talking about the new documentary film 'Will & Harper'

By Max Pilley
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Will Ferrell has received praise for his support of the transgender community ahead of the premiere of the new documentary Will & Harper.

The film explores the friendship between Ferrell and Harper Steele, a former Saturday Night Live writer, who came out as transgender in 2022. The film received its first official screening at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

In a video clip with Variety that has gone viral, Ferrell says: “It was three summers ago in which Harper emailed a lot of her close friends with the headline: ‘Here’s a Weird One’. She went on to explain she was going to transition and we were all of course excited to hear the news and surprised to hear the news.”

“All of us were extremely supportive and expressed love…but that sort of opened the questions like, how can we help you? What do you need us to do?”

Explaining that he had “zero knowledge” about the trans community before Harper’s statement, Ferrell continued: “I had met trans people, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life. So this was all new territory for me, which is why I think this film is so exciting for us to kind of put out there in the world. It’s a chance all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend to discuss this journey.”

Will & Harper is directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), and in it, Ferrell and Steele embark on a cross-country road trip and discuss openly their friendship and Steele’s decision to transition. The film is currently seeking distribution.

Check out some of the reaction to Ferrell’s viral clip below.

