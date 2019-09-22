Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds set to star in musical adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol’

It will be written and directed by the team behind 'Daddy's Home'

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are set to star in a musical reimagining of A Christmas Carol.

Read more: The best comedies on Netflix right now

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic will be a “musical reimagining” starring Ferrell and Reynolds written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, the same people behind 2015’s Daddy’s Home.

A Christmas Carol follows old bitter miser Ebenezer Scrooge who is given a chance for redemption when he is haunted by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.

The latest in a long line of reworkings, most notable versions include Bill Murray’s 1988 comedy Scrooged and the 1992 movie The Muppet Christmas Carol.

Ferrell’s Gloria Sanchez, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and Mosaic are producing the musical take on the book, along with Anders and Morris.

New projects on the horizon from Reynolds include Michael Bay’s Netflix action film 6 Underground, Lionsgate’s The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Shawn Levy’s Free Guy. Ferrell will star in Downhill, Fox Searchlight’s remake of the 2014 Swedish film Force Majeure.

Meanwhile, Will Ferrell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Matthew McConaughey and more star in new trailer for Netflix’s ‘Between Two Ferns’ movie.

It was announced last year that the streaming giant would be producing an adaptation of Zach Galiafanakis’ lauded comedy chat show of the same name, ten years on from when it first aired.