Will Ferrell set to star in new John Madden biopic

Will Ferrell is in talks to star in a new biopic about the legendary late NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden.

As reported by Deadline, the film – simply titled Madden – is in the works at Prime Video Sports and will be directed by David O. Russell.

It will focus in the legendary coaching career of Madden, who co-created the huge video game series that bears his name for EA Sports in 1988.

A synopsis from Cambron Clark’s script reads: “After being forced into retirement by the Oakland Raiders, fiery former NFL head coach John Madden teams up with a mild-mannered Harvard programmer to rewrite his fading legacy by building the world’s first football video game.”

Elsewhere, Ferrell is set to play the Mattel CEO in the upcoming Barbie film.

Set for release on July 21, the film is directed by Greta Gerwig and has been long-awaited by fans. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead the cast, while others appearing include Helen Mirren as the narrator, Michael Cera as a character called Allan and singer Dua Lipa, who also shared a new song from the soundtrack titled ‘Dance The Night’ this week.

Last year, Will Ferrell played his signature cowbell at his son Magnus’ first live show. As Rolling Stone reports, Magnus and his band opened for Psychedelic Furs at a charity event in aid of Cancer For College. The organisation was founded by Will’s former roommate Craig Pollard, and “provides need-based college scholarships and educational experiences to cancer survivors”.

The set featured three original songs as well as a cover of Radiohead‘s 1992 single ‘Creep’. One of Magnus’ own tracks was ‘Back In Place’, which saw his actor dad nod to his ‘More Cowbell’ sketch from Saturday Night Live.