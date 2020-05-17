GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

Will Ferrell stars in new ‘Volcano Man’ video from Netflix ‘Eurovision’ movie

Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play two budding Icelandic musicians hoping to make it to the annual song contest

By Will Richards
Eurovision
Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the 'Volcano Man' video. Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix have shared full details of their upcoming Eurovision film with Will Ferrell as well as its first song and video.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga follows Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, two budding Icelandic musicians hoping to make it to the final of the iconic song contest.

The pair are set to be joined in the cast by Demi Lovato, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and more.

Advertisement

After being announced back in the summer of 2018, the streaming service has now shared a video for ‘Volcano Man’, the first song to be taken from its soundtrack. The track is performed by Ferrell and singer My Marianne. Watch it below.

Though the film hasn’t yet got a release date, cast member Dan Stevens tweeted that the film would be “erupting soon” and some fans are speculating that it will arrive online this weekend to mark what would’ve been the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision 2020 was cancelled for the first time in its 64 year history due to coronavirus and replaced by a virtual alternative last night (May 16).

Advertisement

After Eurovision 2020 was announced, organisers revealed that they were “exploring alternative programming, but not a competition, to help unite and entertain audiences around Europe during these challenging times.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.