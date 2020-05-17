Will Ferrell stars in new ‘Volcano Man’ video from Netflix ‘Eurovision’ movie

Netflix have shared full details of their upcoming Eurovision film with Will Ferrell as well as its first song and video.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga follows Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, two budding Icelandic musicians hoping to make it to the final of the iconic song contest.

The pair are set to be joined in the cast by Demi Lovato, Pierce Brosnan, Dan Stevens and more.

After being announced back in the summer of 2018, the streaming service has now shared a video for ‘Volcano Man’, the first song to be taken from its soundtrack. The track is performed by Ferrell and singer My Marianne. Watch it below.

Though the film hasn’t yet got a release date, cast member Dan Stevens tweeted that the film would be “erupting soon” and some fans are speculating that it will arrive online this weekend to mark what would’ve been the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision 2020 was cancelled for the first time in its 64 year history due to coronavirus and replaced by a virtual alternative last night (May 16).

EUROVISION erupting soon… Volcano Man – From Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams 🌋 https://t.co/skf7yfvrfC — Dan Stevens (@thatdanstevens) May 15, 2020

After Eurovision 2020 was announced, organisers revealed that they were “exploring alternative programming, but not a competition, to help unite and entertain audiences around Europe during these challenging times.”