Will Ferrell stole prosthetic testicles from ‘Step Brothers’ set

Will Ferrell has shared the details of his most prized souvenir from the Step Brothers film set – a prosthetic testicles prop.

READ MORE: The 20 greatest Step Brothers quotes

Speaking on This Morning yesterday (November 15) alongside Octavia Spencer, the Anchorman star was asked whether he’d ever taken any film memorabilia with him after shooting had wrapped.

“I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from Step Brothers – prosthetics, of sorts,” the actor told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (per the Independent).

Advertisement

“Testicles,” he added cautiously, after being prompted by the hosts.

“I bring them out for dinner parties,” Ferrell continued, saying that he “looks like a crazy person” after a photo of him holding the prop was shown. “I just have a little special box I keep them in,” he added.

Ferrell and Spencer star opposite Ryan Reynolds in new Christmas comedy Spirited, which will be released on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Last month, meanwhile, Lil Nas X appeared to be thrilled that Ferrell came to watch his concert in Los Angeles.

The rapper and singer shared a photo of himself with the actor after the October 19 show, writing: “WILL FERRELL CAME TO MY FUCKIN CONCERT ! nobody can tell me shit.”

Advertisement

Following the post, Lil Nas made headlines after responding to a fan’s question (“Where is Will’s hand?”)

However, the musician did end up finding himself in some hot water after making a joke in the replies to his tweet. One follower asked, “Where is Will’s hand?” and the superstar responded that Ferrell “couldn’t resist getting a good hand full of this big fat ass”.