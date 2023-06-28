Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has finally arrived on the big screen – but is this really the end of Indy’s journey?

The latest offering marks the fifth instalment of the franchise, and sees acting legend Harrison Ford reprise his role as the daring adventurer at the age of 80.

With the first part of the movie being set in 1944, Dial Of Destiny kicks off with the whip-cracking archaeologist looking to retrieve one half of the Antikythera – an ancient dial built by Archimedes – from a Nazi scientist (played by Mads Mikkelsen).

The remainder of the film ventures forward to 1969, where Jones partners up with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to locate and retrieve the other half, and potentially alter the course of history.

The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics, with some describing it as a fitting send-off for Harrison Ford’s iconic character. But is this the last time we’ll see the actor in that legendary fedora?

Will Harrison Ford return for Indiana Jones 6?

The Dial Of Destiny has very much been pitched as Indy’s final adventure, and Ford himself has confirmed on a number of occasions that he is now finished with the role.

“This is it! I will not fall down for you again,” the actor joked at D23 last year.

“I’ll miss the people who I’ve worked with on the film – everyone at Lucasfilm, at Disney, [director] Jim Mangold, and the actors. But I’m not going to miss Indy because he’s fulfilled his purpose, and I’m really happy to have seen it come around to the end,” Ford said in a farewell message in the official production notes.

He continued: “I felt good. I felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. For those people who had been fans of the earlier films, had enjoyed seeing them, had shared them with their families, I feel confident that we’re going to knock their socks off with this one.”

In a four-star review of The Dial Of Destiny, NME wrote: “James Mangold marshals frantic set pieces with plenty of quite noticeable CGI. This is perhaps sad for those weaned on the superb practical effects of earlier Indy outings. Still, it’s a lively, enthralling tale with some particularly emotive scenes in the final act that are bound to cause a tear or two. Some will ask why make this film at all? The answer should be, why not?”