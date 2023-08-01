Will Smith on Hollywood actors’ strike: “It’s a pivotal moment for our profession”

Will Smith has described the Hollywood actors and writers’ strikes as a “pivotal moment” in the industry.

In an Instagram post on Friday (July 28), Smith expressed his support for the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

“I wanna talk for a second about ACTING,” Smith wrote. “As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It’s a pivotal moment for our profession.”

The Hollywood actors union joined the WGA in going on strike on July 13, after negotiations broke down with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Both unions are seeking better pay, streaming residuals and safeguards against the use of AI technology.

Reflecting on his own career, Smith also expressed his thanks for his mentor, Aaron Speiser. “33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time.

“It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between. Coach invited me to an acting class the other day and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me!”

In response to the post, the SAG-AFTRA foundation replied: “Thank you for your support, Will!”

Last week, the Emmys were officially postponed due to the strikes, which were set to take place in September in Los Angeles.

When the WGA strike began on May 2, a number of shows halted production in solidarity, including Stranger Things. You can check out a list of affected shows here.