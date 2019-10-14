Will Smith regrets turning down ‘The Matrix’

"Young Will was wildly courageous to the level of foolishness"

Will Smith has expressed his regret at turning down a role in The Matrix.

The actor is currently on a press tour around his new film Gemini Man, which pits him against a younger version of himself.

Now, speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Smith has reflected on his younger self, and decisions from his youth that he regrets making.

“There’s a certain naivety to youth that is powerful, right,” Smith told Colbert. “When you don’t know something. Like, not knowing can be a real power ’cause… you’re aggressive. So, I feel like I would ask my young self for advice.”

He continued: “I just thought of something I would tell myself. I would go, ‘Hey man, don’t do Wild Wild West.’ I would say, ‘Dude, do Neo! Do Neo!’ ‘Cause I got offered The Matrix.”

Smith also said that he would ask his younger self to have more courage, saying: “So young Will was wildly courageous to the level of foolishness.

“But I would want to ask my younger self about the source of that courage because I’ve actually lost touch with that source. I have to manipulate it a little bit more than I used to.”

Last month, Smith shared a mock-up trailer for The Matrix to imagine how it would have looked if he’d have taken the role, instead of opting for Wild, Wild West instead.

Yesterday (October 13) Will Smith revealed that he likes the idea of starring in a movie with a young Marlon Brando.

Gemini Man hit cinemas last Friday (October 11), but only a handful of US cinemas could handle the original frame rate that the film was shot in.

Meanwhile, in Matrix news, it was recently revealed that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play a major role in the upcoming Matrix 4.

The new instalment in the sci-fi series was officially confirmed back in August.