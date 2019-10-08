Will Smith reveals one question he’d ask his younger self

It relates to a major role he turned down years ago

Will Smith has revealed the one question he would ask his younger self in a new interview.

The star began acting in 1986 and has had some big roles over his career, including appearances in Men In Black, Suicide Squad, and Ali.

But it seems Smith regrets turning down one specific role, given his question to his younger self. “I’d go back to the Wild Wild West [set] and I would say, ‘Asshole, why didn’t you do The Matrix?” he told Fox Chicago.

The actor was approached by The Matrix directors Lana and Lily Wachowski to star as Neo back when the pair were first starting work on the project. Smith turned down the offer and chose to star in Wild Wild West instead.

Earlier this year, Smith shared a mock-up of him as Neo in The Matrix. The deep fake video gave fans a glimpse at what the hit sci-fi film could have been like. In the caption, the star wrote: “Now imagine Keanu in Wild Wild West.”

Meanwhile, Smith released a new clothing line last week that was influenced by The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. The ‘Bel-Air Athletics’ range features the Academy Track Jacket, Throwback Tee, Will Power Tee, Academy Socks and more. Accompanying accessories include a football, phone ring, gym bag and air freshener.