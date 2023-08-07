Will Smith says he “went too far” while shooting slavery film ‘Emancipation’

Will Smith has said he “went too far” while preparing for his role in Emancipation.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), the historical action thriller follows runaway slave Peter (Smith) as he escapes from a Louisiana plantation in the 1860s.

Speaking to Kevin Hart on his chat show series Hart To Heart, Smith described how he gets “teary” just thinking about his experience of shooting the film.

Advertisement

“I went too far in Emancipation,” Smith said. “Just bringing it up, I start to get teary. I wanted to feel the degradation of slavery, and I went too far in.”

The actor recalled an incident on set where he wanted to feel the “real weight” of having chains around his neck, which led to panic when the key didn’t initially work to unlock them.

“I’m standing there and they’re running around and they couldn’t get me out of it,” Smith said. “I’m standing there in those chains, right on that hyperventilating edge.”

Despite the challenging shoot, Smith said he was grateful for the experience, adding: “I wouldn’t give it back. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had as an actor. Peter introduced me to God. My faith got solid after working on that movie.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “How emotional you will find Emancipation is another matter. Peter’s motivation to make it through the swamps is to reunite with his family, although there is little of this to grasp onto. His own relationship with God seems stronger.

Advertisement

“The grim fate of so many characters, beaten and murdered, might also see the film accused of gratuitousness. But driven by Smith’s committed turn, it’s still a noble tribute to Peter and all those who suffered during this abhorrent moment in history.”