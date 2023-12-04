Will Smith shares update on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B. Jordan

Will Smith has shared an updated on his highly anticipated I Am Legend sequel – see what he had to say below.

Speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this past weekend (December 2), Smith spoke briefly about the upcoming zombie film’s sequel, which will also star Creed‘s Michael B. Jordan.

For the film, Smith will be reprising his role as Robert Neville. Smith confirmed at the film festival that I Am Legend 2 will retcon the original film’s ending, and will instead follow the alternate ending in the film’s DVD version.

“I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close, script just came in,” Smith said, per Variety. “You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in.”

Earlier this year, the sequel’s producer and writer, Akiva Goldsmith also confirmed that the film will feature a time-jump. “This will start a few decades later than the first,” Goldsman said. “I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse.”

“You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there’s something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless.”

The first I Am Legend film was adapted from Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the 2007 post-apocalyptic action-horror starred Smith as virologist Robert Neville, the sole survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty monsters, who follow him as he fights to find a cure.