Will Smith teases his version of ‘Friend Like Me’ from ‘Aladdin’ remake

The Genie actor also spoke of his reluctance to take on the role

Will Smith has previewed his version of ‘Friend Like Me’ from the upcoming remake of Aladdin – check out the clip below.

The Guy Richie-directed take on the classic Disney film will see Smith portray the Genie, who was originally played by Robin Williams. Back in March, a trailer for the movie showed the Fresh Prince star taking on the character’s memorable tune.

Ahead of Aladdin’s May 24 release day, the actor appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During his interview on Monday evening (May 6) Smith offered viewers to a snippet of ‘Friend Like Me’.

With help from the chat show’s session drummer, Smith began the rap with the words: “Ali Baba, he had them forty thieves“. Host Fallon also clapped along to the number before the audience broke into huge applause.

Speaking of being initially reluctant to take on the iconic role, Smith told Fallon: “I got presented the idea to play the genie in Aladdin and the first thing is, ‘Hell no’. Robin Williams smashed that role, y’know.”

Smith explained that he then looked at what he could bring to the role musically to make his incarnation unique.

Newcomer Mena Massoud will star as Aladdin in the upcoming film, with Naomi Scott appearing as Princess Jasmine.

Last year, Disney responded to claims that white actors used ‘Brownface’ on the set of the new film.