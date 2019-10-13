Will Smith is thinking about the idea of starring in a movie with a young Marlon Brando

The 'Apocalypse Now' actor died in 2004

Will Smith was so impressed with the technology used in his latest movie that he’s now thinking about the possibilities of starring in a movie alongside a young Marlon Brando.

In Gemini Man, a digital likeness of Smith’s 23-year-old self was used to star alongside him at the age he is now (51). Stunned by the outcome, the rapper/actor wants to know whether or not the technology would allow a collaboration with the late Apocalypse Now and The Godfather star, who died in 2004 aged 80.

“It’s pretty crazy to think that there’s now a 23-year-old digital version of myself, an avatar that exists that I can use for other films,” he said (via The List). “As the technology gets better and better, can a young Will Smith make a movie with a young Marlon Brando? That’s what I’m thinking.”

Gemini Man opened in cinemas on Friday (October 11), but a large number of US cinemas unable to show the movie as it was intended.

Ang Lee’s film, which stars Smith and a digitally manipulated younger version of his character, was filmed in 120 frames-per-second 4K 3D to make sure the former character looks as realistic as possible.

Despite the efforts to make the film as high quality as possible, it’s been confirmed that only 14 cinemas across the United States will be able to show Gemini Man in its full quality.

Meanwhile, Will Smith is developing a spin-off series based on his break-out TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The prolific actor and musician played a fictionalised version of himself on the popular sitcom, which ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996.