Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 has only just arrived in cinemas, but questions are already being asked about a potential fourth film.

Vol. 3 sees the Guardians adjusting to life on Knowhere as parts of Rocket’s past resurface. In order to protect him, Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) must lead the team on a dangerous mission that could tear them apart.

The official synopsis reads: “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

The third film marks the end of an era for the group of misfits, but what does the future hold for the franchise?

Will there be a Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 4?

Director James Gunn previously made it clear that Vol.3 will be the last we see of this particular line-up of Guardians. However, the mid-credits scene introduces a brand-new team, consisting of Rocket Racoon, Groot, Kraglin, Cosmo the Spacedog, Adam Warlock, and Phyla-Vell (a children rescued from the High Evolutionary).

While nothing has been confirmed by Marvel yet, this mid-credits scene could be setting up a potential fourth film, centring on this new lineup of Guardians. What is confirmed, however, is that Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill aka Star-Lord will definitely be returning in some capacity.

Will there be a Star-Lord film?

At the end of the Vol. 3 post-credits scene, text reveals that “the legendary Star-Lord will return”. Quill ends the movie back on Earth after reuniting with his grandad, and there’s also a tease of a new mystery character who seemingly has links to the former Guardian.

A solo movie for Star-Lord has not yet been announced, but it’s likely he’ll return for the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Speaking about his future in the MCU, Pratt previously told GamesRadar: “It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James. He’s done such a masterful job in the first three films.

“We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously I would never have this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen. So to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honour what he’s done in the first three films and to honour what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?”