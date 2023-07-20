Will there be a ‘Barbie 2’?

Barbie looks set to become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women), the satirical comedy marks the first live-action film based on Mattel’s Barbie dolls.

Led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken respectively, the film’s ensemble cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell.

Is a Barbie sequel in the works?

Advertisement

A sequel hasn’t been officially announced. Judging by the film’s projected box office success however, and the positive critical reception, it’s likely a follow-up will be on the cards.

What have the cast and creators said about a potential sequel?

Speaking to Time, Robbie said she’d been involved in conversations around a potential sequel. “It could go a million different directions from this point,” she said. “But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

Mattel CEO, Ynon Kreiz, teased the company is looking to replicate the excitement around Barbie, adding: “We’re looking to create movies that become cultural events. If you can excite filmmakers like Greta and Noah [Baumbach] to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact.”

Asked by Variety in November 2022 whether Barbie would be the start of a film franchise, Gerwig, hesitantly, replied: “It would certainly be exciting if it was.”

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “What follows is a nuanced, rose-tinted comedy adventure, set to a stonking pop soundtrack featuring Lizzo and Billie Eilish, that somehow lives up to the immense hype. To borrow a pun from Ken’s coolest jacket (out of a long lineup), Barbie is more than ‘kenough’.”