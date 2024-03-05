Will there be a ‘Code 8: Part 3’ on Netflix?

Cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell produce and star in the sci-fi action film series Code 8.

Directed by Jeff Chan and based on the 2016 short film of the same name, Code 8 follows Connor Reed (Robbie Amell) who uses his superhuman abilities to help a group of criminals in order to raise money to help his sick mother.

The first film, after a brief run in cinemas, was released on Netflix in 2020. A sequel, titled Code 8: Part 2, was released on the platform in February 2024.

Is Code 8: Part 3 happening?

At the time of writing (March 6), a sequel to Code 8: Part 2 has not been officially announced. The sequel, however, appears to have been a hit after topping Netflix’s film chart around the world following its release.

What has been said about a potential third film?

Speaking about a possible third entry at MegaCon Orlando (via Collider), Stephen Amell explained how he wants to see another film which explores more of Lincoln City.

“When I saw the finished cut of it [Part 2], a few months ago now, it gets to the end, I watch the final scene, [and] and I want to know more,” Stephen said. “I want to know more about Lincoln City. I want to know more about the powers that we have in the city.

“We are still very much at the street level of Lincoln City and obviously there has to be a hierachy up there. So, I think that we tell a compelling story. You do learn more about Robbie’s character and my character and the power population, but it just still very much feels like it’s scratching the surface.”

Code 8 and Code 8: Part 2 are available to stream on Netflix.