Will there be an ‘Extraction 3’?

After a well-received sequel, Extraction looks to become a formidable action franchise for Netflix.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, both films see mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) tackle a dangerous rescue mission with explosive consequences. They’re both written by Joe Russo and adapted from the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks.

In Extraction 2, released on Netflix in June, Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa reprise their roles from the original. Newcomers to the cast include Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili and Idris Elba.

Has Extraction 3 been announced?

Advertisement

Netflix announced a third Extraction film is in the works during the company’s Tudum event on June 17, 2023. Hargrave will be back to direct, with Hemsworth also returning as Rake.

This just in from #TUDUM: @chrishemsworth announced that Extraction 3 is in the works! — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Do we know a release date for Extraction 3?

A release date is yet to be announced. There was a three-year gap between the original Extraction and its sequel so, if it follows a similar production timeline, a third entry might not be released until 2026.

What have the creators said about a third film?

Speaking to Decider prior to the film’s official announcement, Hargrave said he had a “bunch of ideas bouncing around” for a third outing.

Back in 2020, Joe Russo said Netflix was considering creating an expanded universe for Extraction. “We are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters,” Russo told Collider.

“So if you’re interested in David Harbour’s character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie.”