Will there be an ‘Insidious 6’?

Insidious: The Red Door brings a sense of finality to the supernatural horror franchise.

Directed by Patrick Wilson, who also returns as Josh Lambert, the franchise’s fifth installment brings back fellow original cast members Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor, Rose Byrne and Lin Shayne for what’s billed as the Lambert family’s “final chapter”.

The film also stars newcomers Hiam Abbass and Sinclair Daniel, from a screenplay by Scott Teems.

Is Insidious 6 in the works?

A sequel to Insidious: The Red Door has not been announced. Speaking to DiscussingFilm, producer Jason Blum explained the fifth installment will be the last we’ll see of the franchise for a “while”.

“It may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest,” Blum said. “So, if someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there’s not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there’s no current plan in place for number six.”

Are any spin-offs planned?

In January 2022, a spin-off film titled Thread: An Insidious Tale was announced as in development. Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) was hired to write and direct the project, with Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani set to star.

Speaking to ScreenRant in July 2023, producer James Wan gave an update on the spin-off, comparing it to the spin-off stories seen in The Conjuring franchise.

“Thread basically kind of takes off from the world of The Further in the same way that when I look at my Conjuring films, I go, ‘Hey, the Warrens have a haunted museum, there’s so many different haunted artifacts that we can kind of spin off stories from,’ and Thread really is something in that same spirit,” Wan said.

“Leigh [Whannell] and I had kind of built this place called The Further in the Insidious world, and we just felt like there were many stories within that that we can tell, and this is one of the potential stories that we’re hoping to kind of get out there with the spin-off.”

A release date for the project has yet to be announced.