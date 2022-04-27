Will Young announces documentary about the death of his twin brother

Will Young has announced a new documentary about the death of his twin brother Rupert.

The singer’s brother died in 2020 after suffering from alcoholism for over 20 years.

It is estimated that 1.6million are alcohol dependent, and only 18 per cent of people in need of specialist treatment are receiving it.

“It was very enlightening and emotional to make this film and I am extremely proud of everyone ’s involvement in it,” Young said of the new film called Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert, commissioned by Channel 4.

“I hope it shines a light on the difficulties that so many people face today in the UK with addiction and getting the necessary help.”

Young had previously spoken outside the court at his brother’s inquest, according to Birmingham Mail, saying he believes his brother should have been seen by a psychiatrist and sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 added of the film: “We are very thankful to Will and his family for opening up about the sensitive and difficult topic of addiction and we hope Will’s profound tribute to his brother will go a long way to helping those going through similar issues.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for Will Young: Losing My Twin Rupert – stay tuned for updates.

