William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor, dies aged 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt has died aged 71, his family have confirmed in a statement.

Hurt, who is most famous for his role in Kiss of the Spider Woman, for which he won Best Actor at the 1985 Oscars, passed away today (March 13) of natural causes. He had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in early 2018.

As Deadline report, Hurt’s son Will announced his death in a statement, writing: “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Alongside his Oscar win for Kiss of the Spider Woman, Hurt was also nominated for Children of a Lesser God (1986), Broadcast News (1987) and A History of Violence (2005).

Hurt was born in Washington, DC in 1950 and, across a long and distinguished career, appeared in Broadway and Off-Broadway plays, in Marvel films as Thaddeus Ross, and roles in the likes of A.I. Artificial Intelligence, The Big Chill, The Good Shepherd, Into the Wild and Robin Hood.

Since news of Hurt’s death was revealed, tributes have begun to pour in online from across the entertainment world and beyond.

“Honestly, I never saw a bad performance from William Hurt. Not once,” wrote author Don Winslow. “But if I had to pick one performance. Just one from a remarkable career. It would be Broadcast News.”

Honestly, I never saw a bad performance from William Hurt. Not once. But if I had to pick one performance. Just one from a remarkable career. It would be Broadcast News. RIP William Hurt. pic.twitter.com/BLkVeqdIQE — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 13, 2022

American sports commentator Keith Olbermann added: “This man, who I did not know but whose work I always admired, grabbed me at the Emmys the year after my father died and talked to me for 15 minutes about him and the importance of recognising fatherhood in this life. I am still moved.”

Actor Topher Grace shared a photo of himself with Hurt on set for a film, writing: “Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt. I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable. My thoughts are with his family.”

Grateful that I had the opportunity to work with William Hurt. I admired his acting so much and watching his commitment in person was remarkable. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/faDLANuq2E — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) March 13, 2022

This is a developing story…