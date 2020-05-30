GAMING  

‘Wolfman’ reboot in the works with Ryan Gosling attached to star

Universal are currently meeting with directors for the monster movie

By Will Lavin
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A Wolfman reboot looks to be in the works with Ryan Gosling set to potentially take on the lead role.

It comes months after Universal successfully relaunched its monster universe with Elisabeth Moss’ The Invisible Man.

According to Variety, Wolfman is being developed as a starring vehicle for Ryan Gosling – and it will be the next movie based on one of the iconic creatures from Universal’s catalogue.

While there is currently no director attached to the movie, executives at Universal have been meeting with directors over the past month, including Corey Finley, who received rave reviews for directing HBO drama Bad Education.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who wrote for Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, penned the script, which is based on an original pitch by Gosling.

There’s no official word on what Wolfman will look like, but, according to Variety, it is believed to be set in present times and in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal’s thriller Nightcrawler, with a supernatural presence.

No date has been announced for when filming will start.

Meanwhile, in a strange twist of fate, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling have discovered that they’re all apparently related.

