‘Wonder Woman 1984’ confirms UK theatrical release date next month

Warner Bros. has confirmed Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in the UK next month.

The long-awaited sequel, directed by Patty Jenkins, was confirmed to be launching on HBO Max in the US, but is set for a theatrical release across the UK in December, Variety has confirmed.

The film will receive a staggered release across the US, starting on HBO Max and in cinemas where possible on December 16, before expanding to more cinemas on December 25 – although half of the cinemas across the country are currently closed.

In the UK, Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in cinemas exclusively on December 16. It was confirmed on Monday (November 23) that the nationwide lockdown that has been in place since the start of the month will be ending on December 2, suggesting that cinemas will be able to reopen in areas which find themselves in tier 1 and tier 2.

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially due for release in June, then August, October, and finally December, with each postponement being a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” said Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman when initially confirming the shift towards a December date. “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

Jenkins added: “First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie.

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

