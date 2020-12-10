‘Wonder Woman 1984’ director Patty Jenkins calls Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’ “an outlier”

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has criticised Joss Whedon’s Justice League, calling the film “an outlier.”

Discussing the portrayal of Wonder Woman/Diana Prince across the wider DC Extended Universe, the filmmaker said she, alongside other DC directors, “tossed that [film] out.”

“I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did,” Jenkins told CinemaBlend. “I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on.

The filmmaker explained she had spoken with Zack Snyder, who will be releasing his own cut of the film next year, but not with Whedon about the director for Prince.

“So then, what are you going to do?” she continued. “You would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work. The only thing I have done, and have always tried to do, is – I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up…

“I didn’t change her suit, because I never want to… I don’t want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films, and he’s been very supportive of that. And so, I think that [Whedon’s] Justice League was kind of an outlier.”

She added: “They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, ‘I don’t recognise half of these characters. I’m not sure what’s going on.'”

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in UK cinemas on December 16. Here’s what critics are saying so far.