‘Wonder Woman 1984’ might be going straight to streaming because of coronavirus outbreak

Wonder Woman 1984 might be going straight to streaming via an on-demand launch because of the current coronavirus outbreak, it is being reported.

According to The Wrap, Warner Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich and his advisers are considering forgoing a cinema run for the DC movie.

Cinemas worldwide have been closing down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and studios have been pulling several of their March, April, and May movies off the upcoming release schedule.

Some studios have set their current releases to premiere on video-on-demand, in order to make them available for people who want to watch them while self-quarantining at home.

Because it’s unclear when things will go back to normal, Warner Bros. are not sure about whether it will be able to release Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas at the start of June as originally planned. Consequently, the studio is thinking about skipping the sequel’s theatrical run altogether.

But while Emmerich is considering the on-demand streaming option, the movie’s director Patty Jenkins and executive producer Charles Roven reportedly want it to be delayed to an August release date (via The Wrap).

Warner Bros. is said to be specifically considering giving Wonder Woman 1984 a VOD launch in order to recuperate its costs, as opposed to releasing it on HBO Max when the WarnerMedia streaming service goes live in May.

The original Wonder Woman took home $822 million at the global box office, and it’s expected the sequel could top $1 billion.

According to The Wrap, the movie would need 16-21 million units downloaded on-demand in order to match the profit from a $1 billion theatrical gross, assuming each rental costs $30 to $40.

Meanwhile, the EU has asked Netflix and other streaming platforms to stop showing video in high definition in a bid to minimise the strain on internet bandwidth as the world hunkers down during the coronavirus pandemic.

More and more people are having to stay at home to help slow the spread of the disease, meaning that demand for access to streaming platforms is on the up. Social media websites are also experiencing “big surges,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a call with reporters.