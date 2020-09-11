Wonder Woman 1984 has officially be delayed to later this year.

Patty Jenkins’ long-awaited sequel, initially due for release on June, then August and finally October, has now been pushed back again to December 25, 2020 globally, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The new delays come after a somewhat underperforming opening weekend for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in the US, as the blockbuster grossed $20.2million domestically, deemed underwhelming on its $200million budget.

“Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” said Toby Emmerich, Warmer Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, per Variety. “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

Jenkins added: “First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie.

“Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Black Widow, Marvel‘s next upcoming blockbuster, is currently pegged for a November release – stay tuned for any news of potential delays.