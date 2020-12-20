‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to come to video on demand in the UK next month

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to come to video on demand in the UK next month.

The film arrived in UK cinemas this week (December 16), and will hit US theatres and streaming service HBO Max on Christmas Day (December 25).

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially due for release in June, then August, October, and finally December, with each postponement being a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it’s been revealed that it will hit on demand services in the UK on January 13, per Variety.

The report adds that Warner Bros have yet to reveal which services will carry the film, or what the price point will be, but that it will be available for a 48-hour rental.

The likely candidates to host video on demand options for Wonder Woman 1984 include Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube and more.

Reviewing Wonder Woman 1984, NME wrote: “Gal Gadot, the film’s beating, breaking heart, is what makes it really special. Despite the fact that Diana Prince could throw a truck without breaking a sweat, Wonder Woman 1984 shows her as very human hero. She’s vulnerable, lost and at times self-interested, showing an exposed side you rarely see in superhero flicks; and throughout it all her belief that humanity is intrinsically good and her need to help others prevails.

“It’s warm, uplifting and more than anything, filled with a comforting sense of hope, much needed in these unsettling times. And it does all this without scrimping on kick-ass action sequences, which are pure euphoria.”

Cinemas in parts of the UK, including London, have been forced to close over the past month as Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions were put in place by the government.

Last night (December 19), Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a Tier 4 lockdown for London and the South East across the Christmas period.