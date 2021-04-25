‘Wonder Woman’ actress Gal Gadot details how she cut part of her finger off

Gal Gadot has revealed that she cut the top of her finger off – and her husband threw it in the bin in a panic.

The actress, who has portrayed Wonder Woman in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, said in a new interview that she was making a salad after drinking alcohol when the accident happened.

She recalled the horror story to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Friday (April 23). “You know the early days of the pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11am… I did that,’ she told the host.

“And then I decided I’m gonna make a cabbage salad, because that’s what one wants to do. So anyways I started to chop the thing and I chopped the top of my finger.”

Gadot then explained that her husband, Yaron, accidentally threw her finger away.

“Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger,” she continued. “Then he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage disposal.

“Yeah it was a mess, we were a mess. Then I stopped cooking and stopped drinking.” She added that they didn’t bother going to the hospital as there was “nothing to sew” back on to her finger.

In other news, the actress admitted recently that she cried while watching Wonder Woman 1984 for the very first time.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor, who plays Diana Prince and her titular alter ego in the DC movie, said she was so engrossed in it that she didn’t even think about her own involvement.

“I can’t tell you about the moment in the movie that made me cry other than it happens at the very beginning,” Gadot told Hello! (via MSN). “I’ve never experienced that before. I was watching and all of a sudden I wasn’t the actress, the producer, or anything on set.”

She continued: “I was a little girl from a suburb in Israel watching this amazing character doing such incredible things. And I’m not an easy crier. I’m not the kind of woman who watches commercials and cries.

“I just had such a strong reaction to this movie and it caught me off guard. Usually I save my crying for special occasions… like when I’m pregnant!”