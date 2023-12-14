‘Wonka’: Disguised Timothée Chalamet crashes Hugh Grant interview

A disguised Timothée Chalamet crashed Hugh Grant‘s recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Grant, who plays an Oompa Loompa in Paul King’s Wonka, appeared on Tuesday’s (December 12) episode of the US chat show, where he discussed his experience playing a variety of “weirdos, freaks, and perverts” in the latter stages of his career. He also explained how he recently became a fan of the K-Pop girl group Blackpink.

However, towards the end of the interview, Fallon revealed that he’d “run out of questions” and turned to the audience for help. In response, a disguised Chalamet wearing a brown leather jacket, a fake moustache, and a Love Actually cap stepped up to ask a question.

“Hey, Hugh, big fan, happy to see you,” said the poorly disguised Chalamet, prompting excited cheers and screams from the studio audience. “Quick question. Big fan, big fan. You’ve worked with some incredible actors in your career… I was just curious, where does Timothée Chalamet rank on that list?”

Playing along, Grant jokingly replied: “I’m assuming this is not part of the show that’s going to be broadcast, so I’ll tell you the truth. To be honest, I didn’t like him. None of us did.”

“I don’t know what it is — it’s something weird about that whole French Timothée Chalamet,” he said, mocking the pronouncing of his co-star’s name. “Je suis français. Do you like me-eh?”

Visibly attempting to hold back his laughter, Chalamet repeatedly nodded and said: “For sure, for sure, for sure.” The actor then made a quick exit, waving and adding: “I’ll catch you later!”

“Bye sir,” said Fallon as Grant began to laugh. “Take care.”

Chalamet stars as the titular Willy Wonka in Paul King’s musical prequel, which follows a younger version of the world-famous chocolatier as he attempts start his own shop.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Wonka has charm, heart and eye-popping visuals from start to finish. A scene-stealing Grant provides the comic highlights as Lofty, a supercilious Oompa Loompa with a grudge against Chalamet’s title character, while the film’s emotional beats come from Willy’s flowering friendship with book-loving orphan Noodle (Calah Lane). Wonka isn’t quite an immaculate confection, but it’s moreish enough to become a future festive favourite. You’ll want to tuck right in.”