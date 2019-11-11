Woody Allen reaches legal settlement with Amazon

Director had filed a $68m lawsuit after they abandoned deal with him.

Woody Allen has settled a lawsuit with Amazon Studios after it pulled out of a four-film deal with the director.

The director filed a $68 million (£52 million) lawsuit against the company earlier this year, claiming they backed out of a deal following “baseless” resurfaced allegations that he sexually abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced back in 1992.

Amazon had argued that comments Allen made about the #MeToo movement – in which he accused Farrow of “cynically” using the movement with her repeated accusations – had “sabotaged” their promotion of his new movies.

The company had argued that their termination of his deal was justified, saying it undermined their financial security and adding that “scores of actors and actresses expressed profound regret for having worked with Allen in the past, and many declared publicly that they would never work with him in the future”.

Allen previously said he “should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement” due to his work with many actresses, and that he should not be associated with other men against whom sexual misconduct allegations had been made because he had only been accused by “one woman in a child custody case”.

He initially signed the deal with Amazon in 2016, though two years later the release of his film A Rainy Day in New York was shelved, while stars Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall said that they would donate their wages to charity. Additionally, plans for three further movies were scrapped.

Both Amazon and Allen have filed a joint notice dismissing the case, and have settled for an undisclosed amount.