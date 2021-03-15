Woody Allen offered interview for extra ‘Allen v. Farrow’ HBO episode

Woody Allen has been offered an interview for an additional bonus episode of the forthcoming HBO docu-series Allen v. Farrow.

It comes after Allen along with his wife Soon-Yi Previn recently issued a statement in which they called filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick’s documentary “a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods”.

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods,” a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter read. “Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond’. Of course, they declined to do so.”

The four-part series explores the allegations of abuse his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has made against him.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ziering addressed Allen’s claims, saying: “[Allen’s] perspective, his first-person testimony is included throughout the series.

“We have his own voice reading, his own writing, his press conferences in his words, his court testimony. His side is represented. And he’s welcome to do an interview [with us]. Standing offer. We’re sure that HBO would do a fifth episode. We’re here.”

The first episode of Allen v. Farrow, which aired last month in the US (February 21) but airs tonight (March 15) on Sky Documentaries in the UK, shows Allen’s daughter and his ex-partner Mia Farrow address the claims of abuse Dylan first made in 1992. 35-year-old Dylan alleges that Allen sexually abused her in 1992 when she was seven years old.

Allen claims that Dylan was persuaded by her mother, Mia, to say that he abused her after Mia found out that he was having an affair with another of her adoptive daughters, Soon-Yi, whom Mia adopted with her second husband, the late musician André Previn, in 1978.

Elsewhere, in the documentary series are interviews Fletcher and Daisy Previn (two of Mia’s children with André) and testimonies from Farrow family friends Casey Pascal and Priscilla Gilma, both of whom corroborate the alleged inappropriate behaviour between Allen and Dylan.

The claims made against Allen by Dylan in 1992 were investigated and led to no criminal charges.

In other news, last year Allen branded members of Hollywood who spoke out against him as “self-serving” actors who tried to be “fashionable” with their protest.