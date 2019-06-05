Woody Allen to shoot new film with Christoph Waltz after being dropped by Amazon

It'll shoot this summer.

Woody Allen will shoot his 51st film in Spain this summer, with an eclectic cast that includes the likes of Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon.

The controversial writer-director was dropped by Amazon after allegations of sexual abuse came to the fore once more, but he has secured funding from Mediapro – the company which previously produced the likes of Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight in Paris. Allen has always denied wrongdoing.

Although the film remains untitled, it will shoot under the name WASP2019 and features a wide cast of talent which also includes Allen’s longtime collaborator Wallace Shawn and Pan’s Labyrinth star Sergi Lopez.

It will tell the story of an American couple at the San Sebastian film festival who find their marriage under strain when the husband falls for a “beautiful Spanish women” and his wife is subsequently besotted with a “brilliant French movie director”. It’s expected to shoot from July until August.

MediaPro’s Jaume Roures said: “This latest movie has all the ingredients to be right up there along with what we’ve become accustomed to from a director of Woody Allen’s talent: an intelligent script and a first-rate international cast.”

The deal with MediaPro comes after Allen sued Amazon earlier this year for backing out of a four picture deal.

“Amazon has tried to excuse its action by referencing a 25-year-old, baseless allegation against Mr. Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr. Allen – and, in any event it does not provide a basis for Amazon to terminate the contract,” the suit says.

“There simply was no legitimate ground for Amazon to renege on its promises.”