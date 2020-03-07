Woody Allen’s memoir dropped by publishers following backlash

Woody Allen’s scheduled memoir has been dropped by its publishers Hachette amid accusations that the filmmaker sexually abused his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

In a statement posted yesterday (March 6), Hachette Book Group explained that they had decided not to publish Apropos of Nothing, which was due for release on April 7.

“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one,” the company wrote, adding that they “take [their] relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly.”

The move came after staff members walked out of Hachette’s office in New York in protest of Allen’s book release going ahead, with employees of Little Brown and Grand Central Publishing – also part of Hachette group – offering their support.

Following the announcement, Dylan Farrow shared a message of thanks with the companies on Twitter, writing that she is “in awe and so very grateful” to those who took a stand.

“To each and every individual who, at great professional risk to themselves, stood in solidarity with my brother, myself, and all the victims of sexual abuse yesterday: words will never describe the debt of gratitude I owe to you,” she said.

To all the employees of @HachetteUS, @littlebrown, and @GrandCentralPub who took a stand, I’m in awe and so very grateful. pic.twitter.com/Si4oXpudde — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) March 6, 2020

“For someone who has felt alone in my story for so long, yesterday was a profound reminder of what a difference can be made when people stand and unite together for what’s right. Thank you so very much.”

You can see the full post above.

Farrow hit back at the planned release of Apropos of Nothing upon its initial announcement earlier this week, as did her brother Ronan, a journalist who has been published by Hachette previously. Through his past work, Ronan has shone light on alleged sexual abuse by men in positions of power.

Ronan Fallow parted ways with Hachette over their decision to release Allen’s memoir, and not “fact-check” its contents with himself and his sister.

Woody Allen has always denied the allegations of sexual abuse made against him.