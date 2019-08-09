Woody Harrelson once had dinner with Donald Trump and needed to smoke weed just to get through it

"It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one"

Woody Harrelson has revealed that he once had dinner with Donald Trump and in order to get through it he needed to “go outside and burn one.”

Speaking in a new interview, the White Men Can’t Jump actor described a night in 2002 when he attended a dinner party at Trump Tower as a guest of former pro wrestler Jesse Ventura, who at the time, was serving as the 38th governor of Minnesota. Also in attendance was Trump’s now wife, Melania.

“So we all met at Trump Tower, sat down. Melania was there, only she wasn’t his wife yet. And it was, let me tell you, a brutal dinner. Two and a half hours,” Harrelson told Esquire.

The purpose of the dinner was so that Trump — who was considering running for president as a Democrat in the 2004 race — could speak with Ventura about being his running mate.

As Trump began to dominate the conversation, Harrelson said he wasn’t impressed with not being able to share the floor.

“Now, at a fair table with four people, each person is entitled to 25 percent of the conversation, right? I’d say Melania got about 0.1 percent, maybe. I got about one percent. And the governor, Jesse, he got about three percent. Trump took the rest,” he explained.

Eventually, the actor had to escape the conversation.

“It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one before returning to the monologue monopoly,” Harrelson admitted. “Listen, I came up through Hollywood, so I’ve seen narcissists. This guy was beyond. It blew my mind.”

Revealing that he took away one positive on the night, Harrelson said that while he found Trump self-centered, he did admire his outlook on wealth.

“He did say one thing that was interesting, though,” Harrelson said. “He said, ‘You know, I’m worth four billion dollars,’ or maybe he said five billion dollars — one of those numbers, I forget. Anyway, he said, ‘I’m worth however many billion dollars. But when I die, no matter how much it is, I know my kids are going to fight over it.'”

