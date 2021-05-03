Woody Harrelson randomly helped a New York journalist move houses over the weekend

Woody Harrelson took time away from acting to temporarily become a removalist, helping an NYC journalist move homes over the weekend.

Alex Janin, reporter for the Wall Street Journal, took to Twitter to share a photo of her with Harrelson, both holding plants, with the caption, “Woody Harrelson helped us move out of our apartment today. Love you, NYC.”

In the photo, Harrelson is holding a large fiddle leaf fig plant, which Janin admitted she knew was “basically dead” and revealing that Harrelson told her she should water it more.

YES I am aware that my fiddle leaf is basically dead. And yes, Woody did tell me I should water it more. — Alex Janin (@AlexLJanin) May 2, 2021

As for how Harrelson came to help this stranger move houses, it was simply a matter of timing. In a separate tweet, Janin said, “I was moving my bike into the U-haul and he came out of a nearby store to ask if I knew where the closest Citi Bike station was.

“Then we chatted for a while and he offered to help us! We said no but he insisted and was so kind.”

I was moving my bike into the U-haul and he came out of a nearby store to ask if I knew where the closest citibike station was. Then we chatted for a while and he offered to help us! We said no but he insisted and was so kind. — Alex Janin (@AlexLJanin) May 1, 2021

Outside of helping strangers on the street, Harrelson has been keeping busy with a string of projects in the pipeline. In March, it was revealed he’d be playing a Nazi doctor in a new World War II psychological thriller, The Man With The Miraculous Hands.

He’s also reprising his role as Carnage in the forthcoming Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, after appearing in a mid-credits scene in 2018’s Venom. The film was supposed to receive a theatrical release next month, but has since been delayed to September 17.