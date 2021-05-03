News Film News

Woody Harrelson randomly helped a New York journalist move houses over the weekend

Harrelson seems to be enjoying his latest role as 'removalist'

By Jackson Langford
Woody Harrelson. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Woody Harrelson took time away from acting to temporarily become a removalist, helping an NYC journalist move homes over the weekend.

Alex Janin, reporter for the Wall Street Journal, took to Twitter to share a photo of her with Harrelson, both holding plants, with the caption, “Woody Harrelson helped us move out of our apartment today. Love you, NYC.”

In the photo, Harrelson is holding a large fiddle leaf fig plant, which Janin admitted she knew was “basically dead” and revealing that Harrelson told her she should water it more.

As for how Harrelson came to help this stranger move houses, it was simply a matter of timing. In a separate tweet, Janin said, “I was moving my bike into the U-haul and he came out of a nearby store to ask if I knew where the closest Citi Bike station was.

“Then we chatted for a while and he offered to help us! We said no but he insisted and was so kind.”

Outside of helping strangers on the street, Harrelson has been keeping busy with a string of projects in the pipeline. In March, it was revealed he’d be playing a Nazi doctor in a new World War II psychological thriller, The Man With The Miraculous Hands.

He’s also reprising his role as Carnage in the forthcoming Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, after appearing in a mid-credits scene in 2018’s Venom. The film was supposed to receive a theatrical release next month, but has since been delayed to September 17.

